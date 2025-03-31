With anti-government protests sweeping across Turkey, the authorities have used all technological means to try to curb them, from restricting internet access to using facial recognition to identify protesters, who have been forced to adapt.

Amid a ban on protests, nearly 2,000 people have been arrested in connection with the demonstrations that erupted on March 19 following the detention of Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on graft charges.

As well as those apprehended in the streets, many others have been arrested in predawn raids at their homes after being identified from footage or photos taken by the police during the demonstrations.