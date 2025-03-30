President Donald Trump did not rule out seeking a third term in office on Sunday, telling NBC News that he was "not joking” about the possibility and suggesting there were "methods” to circumvent the two-term limit laid out in the Constitution.

Trump told "Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that "a lot of people” wanted him to serve a third term, according to a transcript of the interview provided by NBC News.

"A lot of people want me to do it,” he said. "But we have — my thinking is, we have a long way to go. I’m focused on the current.”