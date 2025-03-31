Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday offered to let Hamas leaders leave the Gaza Strip but demanded the group abandon its arms, as his country kept up its bombardment of the Palestinian territory.

Gaza's civil defense agency said an Israeli air strike on a house and tent sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least eight people, including five children.

The strike hit Khan Younis on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.