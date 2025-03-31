The Tokyo metropolitan government plans to establish the brand power of fish caught off its remote islands, in cooperation with the fishery industry.

The metropolitan government aims to promote as "fish of Tokyo" Pacific bluefin tuna, splendid alfonsino and other high-end fish caught near the Izu Islands, which belong to Tokyo, and to strengthen measures to maintain the freshness of fish caught as part of its efforts to boost their added value.

Tuna hauls around the islands of Hachijojima and Miyakejima, both in the Izu chain, are on the rise, as catch quotas have been expanded thanks to the growing tuna population in the Pacific Ocean. Landings of large fish weighing at least 30 kilograms caught off the Izu Islands stood at less than 10 tons in 2017 but have shot up to about 40 tons in recent years.