A forest fire that had ravaged parts of the city of Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, has been contained, according to Mayor Shigeki Tokunaga.

The city government has lifted its remaining evacuation order for 611 people in 333 households.

"I received a report from the city's fire chief that there is no longer a risk of the fire spreading," Tokunaga said at a news conference on Monday.

The wildfire broke out in the mountains of the Nagasawa district at around 4 p.m. on March 23, and led to evacuation orders being issued for up to 7,500 people in some 3,800 households at one point. It razed a total area of 442 hectares in Imabari and the neighboring city of Saijo.

A total of 22 buildings were burned down, with strong winds carrying flames to residential buildings and warehouses far from mountain forests. Two volunteer firefighters were injured while working to put out the fire.