A third-party panel that investigated a series of scandals involving Fuji TV and former TV star Masahiro Nakai concluded that he committed “sexual violence” against an unnamed woman for which executives of the broadcaster bear heavy responsibility.

Its long-awaited report, which was submitted to Fuji TV on Monday, acknowledged the nature of the “trouble” involving Nakai, a former member of the now-disbanded boy band SMAP, for the first time. The panel determined Nakai’s act as sexual violence as defined by the World Health Organization.

The panel also said the sexual violence was committed “as an extension of work,” which it said made it a work-related problem that Fuji TV should have intervened more actively upon gaining knowledge of it.