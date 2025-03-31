The Japanese government has sent officials to Myanmar to coordinate on the planned dispatch of an emergency relief team to the Southeast Asian nation hit by a magnitude-7.7 earthquake, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

The officials were made up of medical personnel and staff of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, Hayashi told a news conference.

Hayashi also said that the Japanese government will provide emergency relief supplies to affected people in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, the government has said that a Japanese national remains unaccounted for in the earthquake. Tokyo has been working to check if there are any other Japanese people affected by the disaster, Hayashi said.

"We will take all possible measures to protect Japanese nationals," he added.