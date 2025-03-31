Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has seen a jump in support for his government following the start of Australia’s election campaign, boosting the center-left Labor party’s chances of holding power in a vote scheduled for May 3.

A Newspoll survey released by The Australian newspaper on Sunday found Albanese’s government had pulled ahead of the Liberal-National opposition by 51% to 49%, its strongest result in nine months, with the prime minister’s personal approval rating also improving.

In the last survey in mid-March, Newspoll found Labor was trailing the center-right opposition by 49% to 51%.