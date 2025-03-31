The bloodied body of Sheerah Escudero's 18-year-old brother was found in 2017 with hands bound and head wrapped in packaging tape, a suspected victim of the Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" that left thousands dead.

The arrest of Duterte, who served as leader until 2022, on March 11 on an International Criminal Court warrant over the drug war murders gave her some comfort, but Escudero and many others working on drug war cases have since faced a wave of online attacks from Duterte supporters.

Escudero's Facebook account has been flooded with comments and direct messages calling her a drug addict and a liar for seeking justice in her brother's case, and accusing her of being paid to malign Duterte.