The World Health Organization has proposed slashing a fifth of its budget following the U.S. decision to withdraw, and must now reduce its reach and workforce, its chief said in an internal email seen by AFP on Saturday.

The WHO is facing an income gap of nearly $600 million in 2025 and has "no choice" but to start making cutbacks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in the message sent Friday to the U.N. health agency's staff.

Besides announcing the U.S. pullout from the WHO after returning to the White House in January, President Donald Trump decided to freeze virtually all U.S. foreign aid, including vast assistance to health projects worldwide.