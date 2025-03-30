The sample cherry tree monitored in Tokyo by the Meteorological Agency came into full bloom Sunday, the agency said.

The full bloom of the Somei-Yoshino tree at Yasukuni Shrine in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward came five days earlier than last year and one day earlier than usual years.

The agency judges that a monitored cherry tree has reached full bloom when about 80% or more of its buds are open.

On Sunday, monitored sample cherry trees reached full bloom also in the cities of Wakayama and Matsuyama, both western Japan.