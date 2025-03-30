Experts from Japan and abroad kicked off two days of talks in Tokyo on Sunday, aiming to compile a set of proposals that will help realize a world without nuclear weapons in the run-up to next year's review conference for the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, or NPT.

The sixth meeting of the International Group of Eminent Persons for a World without Nuclear Weapons (IGEP) is chaired by Japan's Takashi Shiraishi, special professor of emeritus at Prefectural University of Kumamoto.

The participating experts will make their proposals to the Japanese government and the international community.