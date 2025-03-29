Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv would not accept any mineral rights deal that threatened its integration with the EU but said it was too early to pass judgment on a dramatically expanded minerals deal proposed by Washington.

The Ukrainian leader told reporters that Kyiv's lawyers needed to review the draft before he could say more about the U.S. offer, a summary of which suggested the U.S. was demanding all Ukraine's natural resources income for years.

He also said Kyiv would not recognize billions of dollars of past U.S. aid as loans, though he did not say whether such a demand featured in the latest draft version received by a top government official.