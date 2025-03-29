U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Friday accused Denmark of not doing a good job keeping Greenland safe and suggested the United States would better protect the semiautonomous Danish territory that President Donald Trump has pressed to take over.

During a visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik in the north of the Arctic island, Vance said the U.S. has no immediate plans to expand its military presence on the ground but will invest in resources including additional naval ships.

He pledged respect for Greenland's sovereignty but also suggested the territory would come to see the benefit of partnering with the U.S., in remarks the Danish prime minister called unfair.