Donald Trump's attacks on NATO and the established world order are undermining the confidence of its allies under the U.S. security umbrella, fueling fears of an eventual proliferation of nuclear weapons, experts have said.

Since his return to power in January, the U.S. president has criticized the trans-Atlantic alliance, reopened direct dialogue with Russia and flattered North Korea's Kim Jong Un with warm words.

Trump's "provocative and inconsistent rhetoric," said Byong-Chul Lee, from the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at Kyungnam University, Seoul, has left allies' trust in the U.S. deterrence "deeply shaken."