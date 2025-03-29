The Japan Atomic Energy Agency said that it has begun developing a small nuclear battery that converts the decay heat of americium — a radioactive waste — into electricity for use as a power source in space probes.

According to an announcement by the government-linked organization on Friday, the battery is expected to be used in probes that operate in places where solar power generation is not possible, such as asteroids and planets far from the sun, as well as the dark side of the moon.

The project was commissioned by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). The JAEA aims to complete a prototype by early 2029 in partnership with organizations including the government-affiliated National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).