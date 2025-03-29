Myanmar’s military leader requested international aid on Friday to help deal with the aftermath of a powerful earthquake that killed at least 144 people, a toll the country expects to rise as rescue efforts continue.

The quake and an aftershock, which struck near the center of the country, also affected neighboring China, Vietnam and Thailand, where authorities said at least 10 people were killed and more than 100 missing after a building under construction collapsed.

The death toll and the number of injuries in Myanmar are likely to rise, junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said in a video speech on state broadcaster MRTV.