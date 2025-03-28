The top Republican and Democrat on the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee said on Thursday they had asked the Pentagon to investigate the Trump administration's use of the Signal messaging app to discuss sensitive attack plans.

In a letter to Steven Stebbins, the acting Inspector General at the Defense Department, Republican Sen. Roger Wicker, the panel's chairman, and Sen. Jack Reed, its ranking Democrat, asked for an inquiry and assessment of the facts surrounding the Signal chat and department policies "and adherence to policies" about sharing sensitive information.

The Armed Services Committee oversees the Department of Defense, authorizing its nearly $1 trillion budget. Stebbins' office said it was reviewing the letter but declined further comment.