While the parliament has enacted a bill calling for decency in election campaign posters, the country's efforts to prevent votes falling into chaos are starting to resemble a game of cat and mouse.

On Wednesday, the ruling and opposition camps put aside their differences for now to cooperate in enacting the bill to revise the public offices election law, drafted following the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial poll, in which many inappropriate posters were seen.

Both sides hope to stop chaos from returning at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in June this year and this summer's vote for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of the country's parliament.