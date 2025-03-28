As Japan strives to preserve and pass down the traditional art of sake brewing with kōji mold, the effort has taken on renewed significance following its designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage last year.
However, sustaining domestic sake consumption remains a challenge amid Japan's declining population.
To preserve the environment for sake production, some breweries are endeavoring to expand their sales channels overseas. A public-private partnership is leveraging data science to develop sake products tailored to wine culture markets like Europe and the United States.
