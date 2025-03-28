Fuji TV is back in the spotlight as the results of a third-party probe into a series of scandals involving the broadcaster and a TV celebrity are expected to be submitted by Monday, following more than two months of investigation.

The key focus is whether the third-party probe uncovered the truth behind the incident involving Masahiro Nakai, a former member of boy band SMAP and a popular TV personality, and an unnamed woman — an episode that was described as “serious trouble” that ultimately prompted Nakai to retire. The probe is also set to assess whether Fuji TV handled the situation appropriately.

How Fuji TV responds to the report will be crucial to restoring public trust and could determine whether sponsors, whose TV ads are the company's main source of revenue, choose to return.