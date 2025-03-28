Majuna Khatun sat cradling her six-month-old baby at a rehabilitation center for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, worried her child would be without critical health care due to funding cuts from the United States and some European countries.
"Where will I go if this facility closes?" 30-year-old Khatun said at the center, where her child, whose tiny feet were strapped into orthopedic braces, receives physiotherapy for clubfoot.
Bangladesh is sheltering more than 1 million Rohingya — members of the world's largest stateless population who fled violent purges in neighboring Myanmar — in camps in the Cox's Bazar district, where they have limited access to jobs or education.
