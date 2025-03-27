U.S. immigration authorities have detained and revoked the visa of a Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University near Boston who had voiced support for Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza.

Rumeysa Ozturk's supporters say her detention late on Tuesday is the first known immigration arrest of a Boston-area student engaged in such activism to be carried out by administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which has detained or sought to detain several foreign-born students who are in the U.S. legally and have been involved in pro-Palestinian protests.

The actions have been condemned as an assault on free speech, though the Trump administration argues that certain protests are antisemitic and can undermine U.S. foreign policy.