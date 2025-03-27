South Korea has set up a "reciprocal" platform in a disputed area of the Yellow Sea, known in Seoul as the West Sea, where China has increasingly built structures, Oceans Minister Kang Do-hyung said on Wednesday.

China says its structures are fish farming equipment, but they have raised alarm bells in Seoul over concerns Beijing could be seeking to stake claims in the Provisional Maritime Zone, where the two countries' exclusive economic zones overlap.

Kang told parliament that South Korea is monitoring the Chinese presence by setting up a stationary floating platform for "environmental survey."