North Korea sent an additional 3,000 troops to Russia this year, and is continuing to supply missiles, artillery and ammunition to help Moscow fight Kyiv, Seoul's military said Thursday.

Traditional allies Russia and North Korea have drawn closer since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with Seoul accusing Kim of sending thousands of troops and containers of weapons to help Moscow.

Neither Moscow nor Pyongyang has officially confirmed the troop deployment, but the two countries signed a sweeping military deal last year, including a mutual defense clause, when Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare visit to North Korea.