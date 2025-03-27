North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of suicide drones with artificial intelligence technology and said unmanned control and AI capability must be the top priorities in modern arms development, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim inspected new upgraded reconnaissance drones that are capable of detecting various tactical targets and enemy activities on land and at sea, the KCNA state news agency said.

"The field of unmanned equipment and artificial intelligence should be top-prioritized and developed in modernizing the armed forces," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.