Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday denounced a U.S. delegation visit that now includes Vice President JD Vance to Greenland, the Danish island coveted by President Donald Trump, saying it put "unacceptable pressure" on both the territory and her country.

Vance, who has become Trump's attack dog on foreign policy matters, will travel with his wife Usha to Pituffik Space Base on Friday "to receive a briefing on Arctic security issues and meet with U.S. service members," his office said in a statement.

The vice president had earlier said in a video message that there was "so much excitement" around his wife's planned visit to Greenland that he had decided to join her.