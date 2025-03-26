Japanese space startups continue to take on adventurous challenges amid intensifying international competition for technological development, with the private sector taking over the lead role in space development from the public sector.

Helped by government support aimed at ensuring security in space, not only large companies but also emerging businesses are hurrying to conduct lunar exploration and commercialize transportation services using rockets.

Such projects outside the gravitational sphere, dismissed as a "dream" a decade ago, are becoming reality following a number of successful examples.