Top officials of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration mistakenly disclosed war plans in a messaging group that included a journalist shortly before the United States attacked Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, the White House said on Monday, following a first-hand account by The Atlantic.

Democratic lawmakers swiftly blasted the misstep saying it was a breach of U.S. national security and a violation of law that must be investigated by Congress.

The Atlantic's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, said in a report on Monday that he was unexpectedly invited on March 13 to an encrypted chat group on the Signal messaging app called the "Houthi PC small group." In the group, national security adviser Mike Waltz tasked his deputy Alex Wong with setting up a "tiger team" to coordinate U.S. action against the Houthis.