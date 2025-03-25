Many people may be looking for new homes as they start a fresh job or college as the fiscal year begins in April. But they could be in for some unexpected housewarming guests.

Pigeons may be nesting in small corners of apartment complexes or nearby public spaces.

The birds might seem harmless at first, but their droppings can be an extreme nuisance. In addition, they pose serious health risks to humans and can be extremely difficult to manage once the pigeons settle in.