With three months to go until a Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, things are not going in favor of the Liberal Democratic Party, which has been hit with political funds scandals at both the national level and in the assembly.

The focal point of the June 22 election will be whether the LDP, which has the largest presence in the assembly, can maintain its current seat count of 30.

"We'll definitely face headwinds" because of the scandals, a senior member of the LDP's Tokyo assembly group said.