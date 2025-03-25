A total of 16 players from eight teams, including Orix Buffaloes pitcher Taisuke Yamaoka, will be fined by their respective teams for illegally using online casinos, NPB said Monday.

The eight teams determined the fines for each of the players involved based on how much and how often they bet, after the NPB and its 12 teams discussed standards for penalties based on players' standings and annual salaries.

Yamaoka and the other 15 players, whose names will not be disclosed, will be fined a total of ¥10.2 million ($67,670).

The NPB launched a survey of players and staff of its 12 teams after learning last month that Yamaoka had used a foreign casino website.

On Feb. 27, the NPB announced that a total of 14 players from seven teams had voluntarily reported their past use of such websites. Another player was later found to have used an online casino.

The NPB has not confirmed any cases of betting on sports.

The 12 NPB teams and others plan to donate a total of ¥30 million, including the fines, to organizations working to combat gambling addiction.