A high-profile U.S. delegation will travel to Greenland this week to visit an American military base and watch a dogsled race as President Donald Trump promotes the idea of a U.S. annexation of the strategic, semiautonomous Danish territory.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, will lead the delegation that includes White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

Waltz and Wright plan to visit the Pituffik space base, the U.S. military base in Greenland. The White House said they will get briefings from U.S. service members there.