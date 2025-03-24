Brazil's president starts a four-day state visit to Japan on Monday, accompanied by a 100-strong business delegation as U.S. tariffs push the countries to nurture trade ties elsewhere.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are also expected to discuss the joint development of biofuels ahead of November's COP30 U.N. climate summit in the Brazilian Amazon.

In talks on Wednesday, the leaders will reportedly restate their commitment to free trade following U.S. President Donald Trump's levies on steel and other imports.