A Turkish court jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Sunday pending trial on graft charges, state media and other broadcasters said, in a move likely to stoke the country's biggest protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government in more than decade.

The decision to send Imamoglu, Erdogan's main political rival, to prison comes after the main opposition party, European leaders and tens of thousands of protesters criticized the actions against him as politicized and undemocratic.

The court said Imamoglu, 54, and at least 20 others were jailed as part of a corruption investigation, one of two that were opened against him last week.