China on Saturday announced measures to simplify the marriage registration process and lessen the financial burden on couples — the latest initiative by Beijing to boost births.
Couples having children outside of marriage is rare in China, where there is social stigma and fewer protections for such families.
Measures have already been taken to tackle the decline in couples tying the knot and having children, such as cash incentives and pledges to build more childcare infrastructure.
