Before U.S. President Donald Trump took office for a second time, European officials thought they had him figured out. He was transactional, they said, a man motivated by a good deal.
Some bragged they knew how to do business with him based on their interactions with the self-proclaimed dealmaker in his first term.
They were in for a rude awakening. Trump in 2025 is not the same as he was in 2017.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.