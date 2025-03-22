Japan, China and South Korea's top diplomats hold talks in Tokyo on Saturday, aiming to bolster cooperation at a time when U.S. trade tariffs are looming over the region.

The meeting follows a trilateral summit in May in Seoul where the neighbors agreed to deepen trade ties.

On the eve of the gathering, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya had dinner with his South Korean and Chinese counterparts Cho Tae-yul and Wang Yi.