European Union leaders said on Thursday that they will continue to support Ukraine, but they did not immediately endorse a call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to provide at least €5 billion ($5.42 billion) for artillery ammunition purchases.

"We need funds for artillery shells and would really appreciate Europe's support with at least €5 billion as soon as possible," Zelenskyy told the EU leaders meeting in Brussels via video link.

The bloc's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, had also called on leaders to match words of support for Kyiv with deeds, as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes ahead with his efforts to end the war, including through a rapprochement with Russia.