Kazuo Asakawa, 65, still remembers the continuing smiles of his younger sister despite her long battle against the aftereffects of the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult's sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system 30 years ago.

Kazuo Asakawa's sister, Sachiko Asakawa, died in 2020 at the age of 56 after suffering severe aftereffects from the sarin attack on March 20, 1995, which left 14 people dead and more than 6,000 others injured.

"If she'd been alive, she would have been delighted," Kazuo Asakawa said about the birth of his granddaughter in January this year.