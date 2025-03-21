Taiwanese state-owned energy giant CPC Corporation on Thursday signed a letter of intent to buy liquefied natural gas from the U.S. state of Alaska, government officials said, as Taiwan seeks to stay onside with Washington.

The announcement came as Alaskan Gov. Mike Dunleavy visited Taiwan as part of an Asia tour to drum up investment for the state's natural gas pipeline project, which U.S. President Donald Trump has described as "gigantic."

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs said last month that CPC was "very interested" in Alaskan liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the company signed a letter of intent on Thursday.