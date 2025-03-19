Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Tuesday to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a monthlong halt to strikes against energy infrastructure in Ukraine, a limited ceasefire that Kyiv quickly said it would be willing to consider.

But Moscow stopped short of giving the United States the full 30-day cessation of hostilities it had sought, and experts say Putin could be playing for time as Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine.

Talks aimed at advancing toward a broader peace plan will begin immediately, the White House said following a lengthy call between the two leaders, but it was unclear whether Ukraine will be involved.