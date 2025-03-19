Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni cautioned European partners on Tuesday against escalating a trade dispute with the United States through retaliatory tariffs and urged Western allies to continue their longstanding cooperation.

Meloni, who is close to U.S. President Donald Trump, said established ties between Europe and the United States had to be preserved and distanced herself from any suggestion that EU nations needed to establish an independent security umbrella.

"It is a simple fact of reality that it is not possible to envision a lasting security guarantee by dividing Europe and the United States," she told parliament ahead of a summit of EU leaders later this week.