Global warming contributed to record snowfall in northern and eastern Japan in February, increasing the amount of snow by up to 10%, the Meteorological Agency said in a report released Tuesday.
The country experienced an unusually harsh winter, with heavy precipitation in wide areas this year. Last year, it had its hottest year on record.
A Meteorological Agency committee studying extreme weather said such conditions were due to a mix of factors, including Westerlies meandering above the skies, curving southward around Japan and bringing cold air with it.
