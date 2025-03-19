Global warming contributed to record snowfall in northern and eastern Japan in February, increasing the amount of snow by up to 10%, the Meteorological Agency said in a report released Tuesday.

The country experienced an unusually harsh winter, with heavy precipitation in wide areas this year. Last year, it had its hottest year on record .

A Meteorological Agency committee studying extreme weather said such conditions were due to a mix of factors, including Westerlies meandering above the skies, curving southward around Japan and bringing cold air with it.