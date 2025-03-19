The estimated number of visitors to Japan totaled 3.25 million in February, exceeding 3 million for the first time on record for the month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The number shot up 16.9% from a year before, boosted mainly by an increase in travelers from China during the Lunar New Year holiday period, which lasted until early February.

The number of visitors from the United States and Australia also rose amid the unabated popularity of winter sports such as skiing.

Visitors from South Korea numbered an estimated 847,300, the largest group by country or region, up 3.5%.

China came second with 722,700 visitors, up 57.3%. In addition to the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday period, an increase in passenger flights between the two countries also contributed to the rise.

Visitors from the U.S. were estimated at 191,500, up 28.8%, with those from Australia at 88,800, up 33.5%.

Visitors from the U.S., Australia and South Korea set record highs for February.