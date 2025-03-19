Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki called for caution over the three successor groups to Aum Shinrikyo, ahead of the 30th anniversary on Thursday of the doomsday cult's sarin nerve gas attack on Tokyo's subway system.

The successor groups, called Aleph, Hikari no Wa and Yamada-ra no Shudan, "are still conducting activities under the absolute influence of Chizuo Matsumoto, also known as Shoko Asahara, the mastermind of the attack," Suzuki told a news conference on Tuesday, referring to the executed former leader of the now-defunct cult.

"There is a risk that they will commit acts of indiscriminate mass murder," the minister noted.