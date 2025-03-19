Taiwan identified 2027 as the potential year for a Chinese invasion for the first time in its annual military drills, as concerns grow on the self-ruled island about tensions with Beijing.

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry unveiled the date in a document released Tuesday to brief lawmakers on upcoming war games simulating an attack by the Chinese military. The exercises will also double in length to ten days this summer, reflecting an increased emphasis on military preparedness in the democracy that China claims as its territory.

No previous plan for Taiwan’s biggest annual live-fire drills in at least a decade specified a year for a potential Chinese invasion, according to public documents seen by Bloomberg. Despite that, Defense Minister Wellington Koo appeared to play down the naming of a date.