Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed his government would go after Hamas "with increasing military strength” as Israel launched a series of military strikes across Gaza and a nearly two-month ceasefire appeared to be quickly falling apart.

Palestinian residents reported multiple Israeli airstrikes in several areas of Gaza early Tuesday, and an Israeli statement confirmed that attacks were taking place throughout the territory. The Hamas-run Health Ministry said 44 people had been killed.

The move "follows Hamas’s repeated refusal to release our hostages, as well as its rejection of all of the proposals it has received from U.S. Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and from the mediators,” the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. "Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength.”