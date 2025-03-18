School doctors in Japan continue to risk complaints from parents about their children's body parts being exposed during regular health checkups despite the education ministry undertaking measures to ease such parental concerns over a year ago.

According to a survey conducted in June by online medical information provider m3.com, more than 80% of the 1,970 practitioners and physicians who responded did not want to become school doctors chiefly out of concern that parents had a "more than necessary" tendency of not allowing their children's bodies to be shown to doctors.

On Jan. 22 last year, the ministry called on prefectural boards of education across the country to instruct schools to conduct annual checkups by, in principle, having students wear gym clothes or underwear during examinations and holding them separately for boys and girls under the supervision of teachers of the same gender.