The top diplomats of China, South Korea and Japan will meet in Tokyo this weekend for talks, Seoul said Tuesday, as the neighbors move to bolster regional ties.

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Japanese and Chinese counterparts, Takeshi Iwaya and Wang Yi, will "exchange comprehensive views ... for the development of trilateral cooperation," Seoul's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The meeting in Tokyo on Saturday will be the 11th trilateral ministerial meeting, the statement said, with the last such meeting held in November 2023 in the South Korean port city of Busan.